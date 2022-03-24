The New York Blood Center has declared a blood crisis for the region. Appointments can be made online at nybc.org for a number of blood drives scheduled in the area. They include:
• The Shops at Atlas Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 16, 1 to 7 p.m. on April 17, 18 and 20; the mall is at 80-00 Cooper Ave. in Glendale;
• the Forest Hills Jewish Center from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on March 27 at 106-06 Queens Blvd., in Forest Hills;
• the New York City Department of Design & Construction from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on March 29 at 30-30 Thomson Ave. in the 1st Floor Atrium in Long Island City;
• Christ the King High School gym from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 5 at 68-02 Metropolitan Ave. in Middle Village;
• Commonpoint Queens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 10 at 67-09 108 St. in Forest Hills; and
• Knights of Columbus #1503 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 15 in Pfeffer Hall, which is located at 68-20 Myrtle Ave. in Glendale.
