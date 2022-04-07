The New York Blood Center has sent out a call for donors of all blood types during a declared blood crisis. Donation appointments can be made online at nybc.org for a number of blood drives scheduled in the area. They include:
• The Shops at Atlas Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 16, 1 to 7 p.m. on April 18, 20 and 23; the mall is at 80-00 Cooper Ave. in Glendale;
• Commonpoint Queens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 10 at 67-09 108 St. in Forest Hills;
• Knights of Columbus #1503 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 15 in Pfeffer Hall, which is located at 68-20 Myrtle Ave. in Glendale;
• Magar Association from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 17 at its temple, which is located at 75-15 Woodside Ave. in Elmhurst;
• St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the parish center on April 24 at 39-60 57 St. in Woodside; and
• Trinity Lutheran Church from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, at 31-18 37 St. in Astoria.
