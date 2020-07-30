BLM sign adorns Jamaica Avenue

Hundreds of volunteers turned up on Jamaica Avenue Thursday morning to paint the city’s newest Black Lives Matter mural.
The new work was put in place between 150th and 153rd streets with the Rufus King Manor Museum to the north.
The section of road was co-named Back Lives Matter Avenue.
Crews from the city’s Department of transportation were out hours before the noon start measuring out the individual letters and outlining them with tape and narrow lines of yellow paint.
Come noon they handed out paint rollers to individuals, civic groups and elected officials to get the sign rolling.
Councilman Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) put down some paint before stepping back to the sidewalk on the hot, humid day.
“I’m just going to be a spectator now,” Miller said. The murals now have been painted in each borough. Miller believes that the signs, and the decisions of people to participate, have brought the young and old of the community together and are a reminder that there has been racial progress, and that more is needed.
Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) believes moving forward with the sign in Jamaica is especially important your younger people.
“It’s important that they know that black lives really do matter, that it’s not just a cliche,” she said.
Mayor de Blasio also dropped by the event.
More than 20 members of the Queens Chapter of the Zeta Phi Beta national sorority were on hand.
“We’re a service organization,” chapter Vice President Wilhelmine James said. “This is part of our service.”
Darrell Craig of the iRock charity said his organization works for the benefits of youth and seniors, and has been spending much of the last few months trying to help needy residents obtain food.
He believes the location of the sign was well thought-out.
“There’s important symbolism,” he said. “This is right in front of the home of one of our founding fathers [Rufus King] who worked on our Constitution. He was an abolitionist.”
Then, directly across the street, he pointed out, is the Queens Family Court complex.
“Family Court has been destroying black families for generations, whether people want to say it or not.”
