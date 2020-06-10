Protesters walked around Juniper Valley Park Tuesday night in a statement against police brutality and racism.
“We want to raise our next generation to be more loving and accepting and learn about the history of this country,” said Annmarie Haubert, an organizer of the event. “The history of all that has been going on that has led to all of the injustices that black people face.”
She said she wanted to start a conversation about racial injustices, noting that her two sons have been discriminated against.
“They are not even 6 years old,” Haubert said. “I want them to grow up knowing that they have a safe place to be themselves. I want them to know that the color of their skin should not determine how they are treated.”
A dozen children displayed messages to the crowd under the flag at the park before the marching began.
One boy had a shirt saying that he loves naps but “stays woke.”
“We just wanted to come together to have a place to mourn, a place to reflect and a starting point for this community to grow,” said Amy Masci, another organizer.
Approximately 200 people walked around the park, with many holding signs reading “Black Lives Matter” among other messages including “If you remain neutral in the face of injustice you have chosen the side of the oppressor,” “Silence is violence,” “Silence doesn’t lead to justice,” “In the age of information ignorance is a choice” and “I will never understand but I stand.”
NYPD officers were stationed around the park and lined up along the route. The protest went off without incident, with only an occasional “Go home” and “All lives matter” comment being made from onlookers across the street.
Several passing cars honked in support of the marchers, which was met by applause and cheering.
The first eight minutes and 46 seconds of the 40-minute walk were silent in memory of George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis on May 25.
Some of the chants included, “No justice, no peace,” “Say his name, George Floyd” and “Say her name, Breonna Taylor,” with the last one referencing the 26-year-old emergency medical technician who was shot in her apartment by Louisville, Ky., police on March 13.
“It is lifelong and overdue,” Masci said of getting rid of racism. “This dismantling is a marathon not a sprint.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.