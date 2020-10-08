It was raining on cats and dogs last Sunday at Our Lady of Hope in Middle Village, where the Rev. Kenneth J. Grande, vicar of the church, blessed dozens of folks’ furry friends.
About 50 canines, a handful of felines and at least two hamsters were sprinkled with holy water at the event, held on the Feast of St. Francis, the Catholic patron saint of animals.
Though not “packed” like it was last year, the event saw “a pretty good turnout,” Grande said.
