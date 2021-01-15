With President Biden taking office next week with Democratic majorities in Congress, Mayor de Blasio is counting on a massive infusion of federal money to balance his projected budget for fiscal year 2022.
De Blasio on Thursday released a $92.28 billion proposal, which is $5 billion less that anticipated back November.
It is about on par for projected spending for the FY 2021 budget that runs through the end of June. City officials are projecting a $10.5 billion loss in tax revenue because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“After one of the most painful years in our City’s history, this budget puts us on a path to recovery while making responsible choices in light of steep revenue losses due to Covid-19,” de Blasio said in a statement accompanying the 30-page summary.
“President-elect Biden will help our recovery by increasing FEMA reimbursement, and new Democratic majorities in Congress must move us forward with a federal Covid relief package that includes direct local aid, he added.”
A good chunk of federal aid was promised that same day by incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) who said the Biden administration has agreed to have the Federal Emergency Management Agency fund the full cost of the city’s unanticipated expenditures on fighting Covid-19, rather than the traditional 75 percent.
Schumer said that will mean an additional $2 billion for the state, including more than $1.3 billion for the city.
De Blasio’s summary states that the budget proposal is balanced, despite a projected deficit of $3.75 billion last November ballooning to $5.25 billion. The fiscal years begins July 1.
He said the gap is closed with $1.3 billion in projected cuts within agencies. The document also cites a reduction of 7,000 in the city’s employee headcount since January 2020 and forecasts 5,000 more through attrition.
De Blasio also is counting on $1 billion in labor savings, though no specifics were cited. His press office as of late Friday morning not respond to a request for comment sent Thursday evening asking if the labor savings have yet been negotiated; if they would be structural in nature leading to recurring savings; or if they would simply be costs deferred until future budget years, by which time de Blasio will be term-limited out of office.
De Blasio’s summary also projects deficits of at least $4.1 billion a year through FY 2025,
Spending line items cited directly include $200 million for Covid tracing and vaccinations; $132 million for the Summer Youth Employment Program, which sustained devastating cuts in the current fiscal year; $62 million for the Learning Bridges childcare program and $52 million for hunger prevention programs.
Andrew Rein, president of the Citizens Budget Commission, had serious reservations in a statement issued Thursday.
“Unfortunately, nearly one year into the fiscal crisis, the City still has not substantially embarked on the significant restructuring and spending restraint needed to stabilize its long-run finances,” Rein said.
He said city-funded spending will increase 3.2 percent between fiscal year 2021 and fiscal year 2022. He said de Blasio’s program to eliminate the gap, or PEG, within agencies is insufficient.
“[I]t is too small and appears to disproportionately target program reductions, instead of improving productivity or modifying employee benefits, both of which would minimize pain to New Yorkers at large,” he said. “Furthermore, the plan lacks sufficient recurring savings to reduce future budget gaps meaningfully.”
