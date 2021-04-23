Blaz: No more vaccine appointments needed

In an effort to simplify the vaccination process, Mayor de Blasio announced Friday that New Yorkers can get vaccinated at any city-run site without an appointment.
“You can just walk up and get vaccinated,” he said.
New Yorkers ages 16 and 17 can only get the Pfizer vaccine. Residents 18 and up can get Pfizer or Moderna.
The mayor said a pilot program for older New Yorkers to get jabs without appointments was a success, with a lot of people saying they were vaccinated because it was a lot simpler.
“We did not have the kinds of lines we were worried about that might be a problem,” de Blasio said. “So we’re quite confident we can accommodate a much higher volume of walk-ins.”
For more information visit nyc.gov/vac
cinefinder or call (877) 829-4692.
