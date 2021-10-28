Blaz, firefighters not blinking on vax

Mayor de Blasio on Thursday was sticking by his promise to enforce his Nov. 1 vaccination mandate against frontline city employees, apparently daring those who are unhappy to quit.
In a transcript of his daily press conference, the mayor made the suggestion in response to a question on possible dissatisfaction within the ranks of the DSNY.
Beginning Monday, firefighters, police officers, sanitation workers, EMS personnel and others who are not vaccinated will be suspended without pay.
“All of these uniformed service jobs are deeply coveted. They are crucial jobs,” de Blasio said in the transcript. “We depend on them. They’re important jobs, they’re fulfilling jobs, but they also come with some of the best benefits anywhere in the United States of America. People want these jobs, anyone that doesn’t want to do the job anymore, I know someone else will step up and fill it.”
In an interview on Fox News on Thursday, Andrew Ansbro, president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association, said he and about 55 percent of his rank and file are vaccinated.
“It means, that on Nov. 1, the mayor and commissioner [Daniel Nigro] are going to send home what could be 45 percent of the New York City Fire Department,” Ansbro said in a video posted on the union’s Twitter page.
“I’m telling my members to go to work, stay at work and when they call and beg them to get back on the rigs, get back on the rigs,” he said.
De Blasio said at the press conference that those firefighters will not get paid and that Nigro and the department would have some system in place to deal with staffing.
The mayor also expressed hope that the city would see a surge in vaccinations as the deadline approaches, as happened with teachers and school personnel.
Ansbro said the union is working on multiple lawsuits. But he also said he believes de Blasio is less interested in city employees’ health than in his mandate order. Ansbro sees no need to deviate from the recent regular testing of personnel.
“When I took office back in August, we were begging the department to test us and they refused,” Ansbro said. “Finally, they started a testing program two weeks ago and to their dismay, found not many of us were sick. So at that point in time the testing ended.
“If this was about our health, the testing would have started back in August. ... They stopped because it wasn’t working for them.”
