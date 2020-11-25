The last note has been played at an Elmhurst club, but the owner is hoping to get the bands back together down the line.
Blackthorn 51 owner Nicki Camp announced Nov. 14 that the club at 80-12 51 Ave. just off Queens Boulevard that opened in 2012 would close permanently amidst the pandemic.
“We were not allowed to open at all so there was no money coming in,” he told the Chronicle last Friday.
Camp decided it would be better to wipe the slate clean rather than accumulate debt.
“Let’s say we knew for a fact that we would open February 1, then you could sit down and say, ‘OK, well here’s what you say we owe so let’s work out a deal,’” he said, adding that continuing to spend money on rent with uncertainty about when he could reopen “doesn’t make sense.”
Fans reminisced on the club’s Facebook page following the news of the closure.
“Sad to hear about this. I saw a bunch of great shows at blackthorn 51, and even got to play there with my band a few times. Lots of great memories,” one said.
Another commented, “Completely understandable. Sometimes it’s better to walk away and live to fight another day!! You guys are blackthorn! Anywhere you guys go we will be there!”
The club owner said things were going well before the pandemic, with a full calendar and bookings. The club featured metal and rock music as well as hip-hop, R & B and other genres.
Camp, who has been in the business since the 1980s, said in the past when one door closed, others would open.
“There’s nowhere to go now,” he said.
When or where he will reopen is anyone’s guess.
“There’s no way to know what anyone’s going to do until this whole thing is over,” Camp said.
He said with so many businesses closing there will be plenty of available spaces to look for a new opening. But when will people go to concerts?
“When does the industry rev itself up and get going again? We don’t know when that’s going to happen,” Camp said.
He believes 2021 is out of the question and that people will not go out again until they feel completely safe.
If Camp has his way, he would like to remain in Elmhurst, saying the community board was favorable to him, unlike some he dealt with in Manhattan in the past.
“This community board was great,” he said. “I would love to find a space in that community because I know that community board has a favorable opinion of me and how I ran my business.”
