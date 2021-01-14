When thinking of Forest Hills, it’s easy to immediately have Austin Street, the main shopping strip, come to mind.
“It seems like Metropolitan Avenue is the evil stepchild of Austin Street,” said Rachel Kellner, who owns Aigner Chocolates with her husband, Mark Libertini.
The business celebrated its 90th anniversary last year but was also burglarized over the summer.
Kellner told the Chronicle last Friday she received support from other businesses and the community.
“That just got me thinking of ways we can support one another,” she said.
Teaming with the owners of Dee’s pizzeria and Olilolo Arts & Crafts Studio, they launched Metro Village of Forest Hills.
“We’re hearing a lot of positive feedback from both business owners and local community members that want to get involved,” Kellner said.
She said the group is working on ways to highlight each other and encourage people to engage through social media, writing reviews or using word of mouth before a customer might shop at a big box store.
Kellner said Aigner Chocolates has done well despite the pandemic.
“I feel like there’s not enough chocolate or alcohol in the world to make everything in the world that’s going on better,” she said.
Kellner said she and her husband are in the right industry as people with disposable income are not spending on vacations or going out to eat.
“They’re spending money on chocolate because it helps treat themselves,” she said.
But the strip, with no trains immediately nearby, has taken a hit, especially with Cinemart Cinemas being closed since March.
“I think the community is really fighting hard for all the businesses here because we all have ties to one another,” Kellner said. “Our hope is that we can persevere and remain resilient and continue to serve this incredible community that we work in.”
Something else that residents in the area can expect is more buildings rising.
“There will be a fair amount of construction in 2021,” Community Board 6 District Manager Frank Gulluscio said. “I’m hoping that the developers that come into our community work efficiently with the board.”
The board approved a plan for a nine-story mixed-use building at the site of the former Shalimar Diner at 63-68 Austin St. in November and heard a presentation regarding an eight-story affordable housing project for 68-19 Woodhaven Blvd. Wednesday.
Plans were also filed months ago for a 16-story glass building at the site of the Tower Diner and other businesses, including a synagogue.
Gulluscio said “without a doubt” the toughest work on the board is balancing new projects within the area’s infrastructure.
“Planning zoning is the core of community boards,” he said. “That’s what we do and it’s the toughest part of our work. Making it all work.”
