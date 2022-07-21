Paul McDaid of Woodside says horses are in his blood.
“Absolutely,” he said in a telephone interview on Monday. “I was born and raised in rural Ireland. I’ve been around horses all my life. My father was a blacksmith.”
He also has been a licensed city horse carriage driver for 33 years, and is one of many who are troubled by a new bill before the City Council to shut the industry down and replace it with electric vehicles.
Intro. No. 573, sponsored by Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth), would eliminate horse carriages effective June 1, 2024. The plan is for the city to purchase 68 motorized vehicles — the same as the number of carriages — and sell or lease them to operators.
Holden’s bill states that licensed horse carriage operators would have “preference” in obtaining licenses to operate the new vehicles so that they could keep their jobs by simply switching modes of transportation.
In emails from their offices, Holden and Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park)told the Chronicle there is no reason to believe that any carriage driver who wants to make the switch would be denied a license.
“Horses are not just here to serve man. Those days are over,” Holden said at a press conference last week.
Holden has eight co-sponsors, including Ariola and Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria). The bill also is backed by a number of animal rights organizations, including Animal Wellness Action; and New Yorkers for Clean, Livable, and Safe Streets, or NYCLASS.
Marty Irby, executive director of Animal Wellness Action and a champion equestrian, applauded Holden in a press release.
“America was built on the backs of our iconic American equines and they should be revered, not forced to endure dire conditions hauling tourists around on hot asphalt sucking exhaust fumes from a motor vehicle tailpipe,” he said.
McDaid said he and his fellow drivers take strong umbrage at the accusation that their horses are abused.
In response to a series of questions, Holden said there would be benefits for drivers, including the ability to work more shifts, as the electric vehicles could operate in weather conditions under which horses are mandated to be kept in their stables on the West Side.
He also said his bill would direct the Comptroller’s Office to establish a prevailing wage for drivers who would lease their vehicles from owners or possibly from the city, based on similar tourism jobs.
“It’s essentially the same profession the drivers are in now, but without the maintenance and caring for the horses or the restrictions from weather,” Holden said.
He said it would allow the electric vehicles to operate in Central Park, where they presently are banned.
Alanna Bodman of Maspeth, whose horses include Stormy and Dr. Watson, and has been a carriage driver since 2014, said caring for the horses is the reason drivers get into the business.
“I am absolutely disappointed and disgusted and heartbroken that Robert Holden is my district councilmember,” she said. “And I have a young friend who I am training to be a carriage driver. She just got her license and she’s from Middle Village.
“Both of us have horses in our background. We’re horse people ... I would never even remotely consider the electric carriage route. As my friend Jill says, “If it doesn’t have a horse, I don’t want to drive it ... To me, it’s backward thinking because horses are the greenest form of transportation that there is.”
Transit Workers Union Local 100 President Tony Utano, representing the drivers, parsed no words in a press release from the union.
“This is about real estate, not horses,” Utano said. “NYCLASS was founded by developers, and developers would love to put high-rises and hotels where the privately owned stables are located. It’s unfortunate that some Council members who have signed on to this bill have not even bothered to contact the drivers’ union to get labor’s view.”
Utano said real estate interests have been trying to ban carriage horses for more than a decade.
“They have failed because NYC has the strictest carriage regulations in the country,” he said. “Five city agencies provide oversight and enforcement. Health concerns are investigated by experts.”
He said everything from dental examinations to mandated vacation time is rigorously enforced.
“It took many years of hard work to get cars out of Central Park,” Utano concluded. “Nobody — except those with a financial interest — wants motorized vehicles to return.”
Holden dismissed the real estate motive.
“That is false,” he said in the email. “It’s propaganda from those who are profiting from the status quo and animal abuse.”
McDaid dismissed Holden’s statements on protecting working class residents. Like Utano, he said none of the critics on the Council have visited the stables.
McDaid’s horses include Dream, Delilah and Lincoln. He said he and his fellow drivers slammed any claims that the horses are not well cared for.
“That gets my Irish up,” McDaid said. “We just finished fighting [Mayor Bill] de Blasio over this for eight years. It’s a land grab, as usual. These guys don’t care about the horses. If I thought for a second that there was any abuse of my animals, I’d stop this tomorrow morning.”
Both he and Bodman said there are, of course, instances of horses being spooked by traffic and even struck.
“You have 68 carriages doing two shifts a day, 365 days a year,” Bodman said. “That’s four trips a day between the park and the stable. Accidents do happen. But I think we have a very low rate. I think statistically we are the safest form of transportation in Manhattan. We’re slow-moving. We’re visible. Any we’re on the roads for very brief amounts of time.”
She also said the horses are very intelligent and both need and want some level of work and interaction with people.
“They wouldn’t agree to do what we do if they were being abused, as they’re about 40 times as strong we are.”
Councilman Jim Gennaro (D-Hillcrest), himself an equestrian, backed the carriage drivers in a press release from his office, citing regulations for the horses’ care and working conditions that he wrote and got passed back in 2010.
He also pointed out that the industry is overseen by five city agencies, including the Department of Health and the NYPD.
“If there were legitimate reasons to shut down the industry for humanitarian reasons, the NYC Health Department would have done so — but no such record of abuse exists. Quite the opposite,” Gennaro said.
Holden said health officials have had their hands full, especially since the pandemic. He wants the city to establish a department solely for animal health.
