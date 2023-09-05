Biden taps Forest Hills native as ambassador to Israel

President Biden has nominated Forest Hills native and former U.S. Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew to serve as the country’s ambassador to Israel.
The announcement was made in a press release from the White House on Tuesday morning.
Lew, 68, grew up on Yellowstone Boulevard and was a member of Forest Hills High School’s Class of 1972.
Neither the press release nor social media posts from the White House as of 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday had any quotes from the president regarding his choice.
Lew, who is an attorney, served as director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget under Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.
He served as White House chief of staff under Obama from 2012 to 2013, and was Obama’s treasury secretary from 2013 to 2017.
Lew’s nomination now heads to the U.S. Senate for confirmation. Democrats and three independent senators who caucus or mostly align with the party hold a 51-49 majority. The Chronicle has reached out to the offices of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ken.) for comment.
The White House said Lew presently serves as managing partner of Lindsay Goldberg LLC, and is a visiting professor of international and public affairs at Columbia University.
He also is chairman of the board of the National Committee on United States-China Relations; is co-president of the National Library of Israel USA; and is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.
He has a bachelor of arts degree from Harvard and his law degree from Georgetown.
