At an official bill-signing ceremony Monday, President Biden, center, enacted legislation by Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) to begin a study to consider the possibility of a National Asian Pacific American History and Culture Museum.
Quoting Maya Lin, the architect behind the Vietnam Memorial, Biden said, “‘It’s not a matter of finding the idea, but allowing the idea to find you.’ This museum’s going to help the idea find so many American souls.”
Meng, in red, Vice President Kamala Harris, center left, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), center right, and members of the Asian Pacific American Caucus joined Biden on stage for the signing. After affixing his name to the bill, Biden gifted the pen to Meng.
— Sophie Krichevsky
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.