The Bel Aire Diner in Astoria has found a great way for people to spend a night out while social distancing, turning the parking lot at Broadway and 21st Street into a small drive-in movie theater.

 PHOTO BY WALTER KARLING

The Bel Aire Diner in Astoria has found a great way for people to spend a night out while social distancing, turning the parking lot at Broadway and 21st Street into a small drive-in movie theater. And it’s been packed! The diner already has shown favorites including “Grease,” “The Sandlot” and “Dirty Dancing,” left, with more being planned all the time. For the latest information, don’t call Moviefone, check out belairediner.nyc, and keep in mind that tickets go pretty much immediately.

