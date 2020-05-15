State and local beaches will open for Memorial Day weekend under certain guidelines, Gov. Cuomo announced Friday.
Local beaches may open if they meet the guidelines, but Mayor de Blasio says city beaches will not open. De Blasio said reopening is “not in the cards” for the city.
That means that state-run Jones Beach in Nassau County will open Friday, May 22, while city-run Rockaway Beach in Queens will remain closed.
Cuomo made the announcement during his Friday press briefing on the coronavirus crisis, saying that in order for a shoreline to open, the authorities must:
• keep the beach at 50 percent capacity at the most by controlling entrances and exits and limiting parking;
• keep all concession stands closed;
• prohibit group activities including sports such as volleyball and football;
• keep areas of social gathering such as picnic areas, playgrounds, pavilions, arcades and amusement rides closed;
• enforce social distancing rules for employees and visitors;
• require masks be worn by employees and visitors when social distancing is not possible; and
• ensure staff levels are adequate to achieve the mandates and enforce crowd control.
The measures are part of an agreement reached among New York State, New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware to open their beaches under similar guidelines.
“We are one multistate region,” Cuomo said. “What one state does will affect other states. That is probably nowhere more clear than when it comes to opening beaches. One state doesn’t open beaches, another state does open beaches, you will see people flood to that state.”
Lower levels of government — city, town, village or county — may add further restrictions to the beach protocols the state is mandating.
De Blasio, at a media event, said people can expect to see police presence this weekend, including at beaches, in order to prevent gatherings.
"You'll also see in the beaches, which of course are not open, enhanced patrols to keep people safe and to remind people that beaches are not open and to protect against any danger that people will go in the water," the mayor said, according to a transcript issued by his office. "You'll see that in the Rockaways, Coney Island, Orchard Beach, and we're going to make sure in terms of addressing those large gatherings, there'll be a dedicated NYPD car in every police precinct that will focus always on being able to get to wherever a large gathering might be to make sure that situation is addressed."
