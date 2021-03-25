Heading toward the March 25 deadline for primary petition signatures, three candidates in the 22nd District were well ahead of the pack in terms of fundraising.
The district covers Astoria, East Elmhurst, Rikers Island and parts of Long Island City and Woodside. Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria) is ineligible to run because of term limits.
All figures were obtained from the website of the city’s Campaign Finance Board, and can be found at the link bit.ly/2NEHHDy.
Attorney and longtime public defender Tiffany Cabán, who has been endorsed by Constantinides, led the pack, mostly Democrats, with $170,487 in the bank as of her last financial report. She has spent $82,283, the second-highest expenditure total reported in the most recent round of filings.
Educator Leonardo Bullaro reported $162,576 cash on hand for the final primary ballot push. He has spent $41,152.
Evie Hantzopoulos, a member of Community Board 1 since 2010, reported a balance of $120,623 remaining in the bank. She thus far has spent the most on her campaign, reporting $91,360 in expenditures.
Nicholas Velkov, a community activist and founder of a yoga business, was in fourth place in both cash remaining, with $16,419 and campaign expenditures, with $31,593.
Bullaro ($160,443), Cabán ($160,206), Hantzopoulos ($416,444) and Velkov ($39,376) have received matching public funds.
Felicia Kalan, the lone Republican running, has $6,511 in the bank. Journalist Catherina Gioino reported $5,814.
Edwin DeJesus, who told the Chronicle in February that he is seeking the Green Party nomination, reported $2,915 in cash remaining.
All Democrats who qualify for the primary ballot with enough valid signatures will square off against each other on June 22. Ranked-choice voting will be in play. The general election is on Nov. 2.
