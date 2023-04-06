The NYPD’s battle against illegal motorbikes, scooters and all-terrain vehicles was on full display in the 104th Precinct this past weekend.
Officers, above, assemble with a part of the catch — unregistered motorbikes — in front of their Glendale stationhouse on Catalpa Avenue.
A statement on the 104th’s Twitter feed Monday morning reiterated the NYPD’s stand that the illegal vehicles and incidents of reckless driving that have accompanied them remain major public safety hazards and will remain a priority.
Police said officers also recovered one vehicle that had been reported stolen.
