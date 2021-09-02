A Forest Hills bake shop is back doing a brisk business after being shut down briefly last week for alleged health code violations.
Martha’s Country Bakery at 70-28 Austin St. was shut down Aug. 23 after racking up 66 points during an inspection by city health inspectors. The closure was first reported by Patch.
The closure did not affect other Martha’s locations in Astoria, Bayside and Brooklyn.
Sanitary violations listed in the Aug. 23 inspection included food not protected from sources of contamination; wiping cloths soiled or not stored in sanitizing solution; hot food items not being held at 140 degrees or higher; food contact surfaces not properly washed, rinsed or sanitized after each use; the presence of filth flies or food/refuse/sewage-associated flies; facility not vermin-proof, with conditions conducive to attracting or allowing vermin to exist; and having a nonfood contact surface that is improperly constructed.
A subsequent inspection on Aug. 25 found only a two-point violation for having a nonfood contact surface improperly constructed.
During a visit on Aug. 26, the Austin Street shop was serving a steady stream of eat-in and takeout customers.
A woman at the bakery said the manager could not comment on the closure. A message left for ownership was not returned.
