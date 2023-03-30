Even with recent bail reforms, a representative of the Queens District Attorney’s Office last week told a gathering at Maspeth High School that there are still ways prosecutors can gain leverage in court proceedings.
Assistant District Attorney Shanon LaCorte, director of the Queens DA’s Crime Strategies and Intelligence Unit, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell and Assistant Chief Christine Bastedenbeck, commanding officer of Patrol Queens Borough North, were joined by five precinct commanders at a public safety forum hosted by Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth). More than 50 residents attended the talk, which was followed by a question-and-answer session.
“We have to fight for public safety in our community,” Holden said in his opening greeting. “We back our police in this neighborhood.” He also took a none-to-veiled swipe at some of his fellow Council members who remain in the “defund the police” camp.
“I’ve told some of them if you don’t want your cops, I’ll take them,” he said. “We’ll see what happens in your district.”
Holden and others discussed things like recidivism and weighing a defendant’s dangerousness to the community that were specifically left out of the 2019 bail reforms.
LaCorte said subsequent tweaks to the law, and the work of his unit, give the office of DA Melinda Katz some increased leverage for repeat offenders on offenses where bail is an option.
LaCorte said one of his jobs is to be proactive, building a strong case for holding a defendant on bail that can be presented when an assistant DA makes the push in court, such as unreported involvement with guns or other information that can be dug up to impeach possible defense claims.
“We’re successful 60 percent of the time,” LaCorte said. While some in the audience reacted negatively to that number, LaCorte said it is the highest success rate of any of the five boroughs.
He also said that every DA in the state is bound by the same laws.
“We follow the laws as written, without fear or favor,” he said.
Holden said DAs also have been hamstrung by massive rule changes on discovery, the turning over of evidence to defense counsel before trial, with zero funding from the Legislature to handle the new workload.
“Even [Manhattan DA] Alvin Bragg complained about that,” Holden said, referring to a recent Council hearing. Bragg, from day one in office, has been consistently accused of soft-on-crime policies.
Chell attributes much of the increase in crime in recent years to the bail reforms of 2019. “Serious crime has to be dealt with,” Chell said. “What can we do as a village to fix this?”
Talking later about subway crime, Chell said the practice of having precinct officers patrol stations while Transit District 20 cops protect the trains and platforms is working and will continue.
“Crime is lower,” he said. “But people need to feel safe.”
At the other end of the spectrum, quality-of-life complaints were a major issue raised by residents. A handful said they felt their concerns were not being addressed. But Deputy Inspector Kevin Coleman, commanding officer of the 104th Precinct, said his precinct last year had the highest number of 311 complaints in the city, and expects that will be the case in 2023.
He said they are not ignored.
“We wrote 11,000 summonses for 311 complaints last year,” Coleman said. The 22 precincts in Manhattan, he said, combined wrote 9,000.
Drag racers and illegal off-road vehicles also drew cries of inaction from some residents. Chell said while such vehicles are a hazard to chase and stop, the NYPD confiscated 16,000 of them last year.
Coleman, addressing complaints of a recent uptick in mail theft, passed along U.S. Postal Service recommendations, such as using a gel pen, which uses ink that is difficult for thieves to alter. Residents also should drop mail directly inside the post office when possible.
And he said the main box outside of a post office “is a main target” of thieves.
One resident said outright that she carries pepper spray in her purse, and intended to keep doing so.
“Is it legal to use?” she asked the area’s top cops.
Deputy Inspector John Portalatin, commander of the 110th Precinct, said it is legal to carry pepper spray, but not mace. He and others cautioned the public about using it, especially when one does not know how someone who is a potential threat might react.
“If you have time, call 911,” Portalatin said.
On the subject of car break-ins, one resident said she and her neighbors have been victims of technology that allows thieves to access information on a key fob within the victim’s home to unlock their vehicles.
Capt. Jeremy Kivlin, the CO of the 102nd Precinct, said it is a problem that police are dealing with that sometimes can be combated by not leaving key fobs too near a door or window in the home.
He also said technology well over 200 years old can frustrate potential high-tech thieves.
“Go old-school,” Kivlin said. “Place it under a tin can. That can block them.”
