You can’t get a better bargain than free, and many stopped by The Shops at Atlas Park last Saturday to take advantage of the most recent Stop ‘N’ Swap sponsored by GrowNYC.
The agency, funded by the city’s Department of Sanitation, invites people to drop off clothes, games, books and housewares in good condition that are no longer needed, but are free to anyone who drops by to take a look. As always, participants were not required to drop items off in order to look through and claim something to take home.
The aim is to link people with items they can use while also keeping the items out of the city’s waste stream and landfills. More information can be found at grownyc.org/swap.
— Michael Gannon
