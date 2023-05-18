Some old, ongoing battles were the featured topics at the May 19 meeting of Community Board 6.
A number of speakers in the public comment section continue to voice opposition to a proposed study to pedestrianize at least some sections of Austin Street. The board’s Transportation Committee has endorsed a request to have the city’s Department of Transportation conduct a study.
Resident Jack Zatt said he has lived in the neighborhood for 22 years.
“When I first moved to Forest Hills, I could park anywhere I wanted,” Zatt said. “Then they put in bike lanes. Now I’m paying almost $400 a month to park my car because there’s no place to park.”
Zatt says he appreciates the efficacy of pedestrianiztion efforts in the right places, saying he has seen such streets thrive on trips he has taken overseas. But he believes it would be catastrophic for businesses, saying on a recent walk along Austin Street, he counted 300 parked vehicles.
“Where are you going to put 300 cars?” Zatt asked a friend who supports the proposed change.
Kathleen Scapp, an administrator at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Academy on Austin Street, said she has lived in the neighborhood for 30 years, and 20 years ago was seriously hurt when she was walking in a crosswalk at Austin and Ascan Avenue.
“Despite all that, I think the plan to make Austin Street a pedestrian thoroughfare is the wrong decision,” Scapp said.
She said shutting Austin to traffic would devastate both the school and the church, particularly for older parishioners who count on their cars to travel; and also have a significant impact on the shops and restaurants.
“The result would be catastrophic to the survival of Austin Street as we know it,” she said.
Howard Feirman, who has co-owned property at the intersection of Austin and 71st Avenue for 40 years, said many interested parties have been left out of the process.
“Quality of life issues are part of all business districts,” he said. “Frankly, I am disappointed in members of this board who use fear and hyperbole as a means to forward their agenda of a car-free Austin Street.”
Gary Salvit, whose family has owned Chateau Jewelers since 1966, said his business has lost about 50 percent of its traffic since bike lanes were created on Queens Boulevard.
“I usually try to stay low-key,” Salvit said. “But this is one of the biggest possible mistakes that could happen to our community. I can understand the desire to have people have places to sit and to have some enjoyment. But we are a retail environment, and somebody really needs to take note of this.”
Board 6 Chair Heather Beers-Dimitriadis reminded attendees that the board only has called for a study. She also said that traffic and safety concerns raised by supporters of the study are at least partially backed up by accident and injury statistics.
With the summer concert series at Forest Hills Stadium preparing to kick off May 20, Ann Whyte of Concerned Citizens of Forest Hills said she and her neighbors have several issues that need to be addressed. Whyte said she has been advocating for neighbors of the stadium for the last nine years.
“But last year, after the pandemic, this is what happened,” Whyte said. “Most of the concerts ended at 11 p.m. instead of the agreed-upon time of 10 p.m. It is very hard for children trying to get sleep and people on shift work. For some of the concerts, the sound was so loud.”
She called on the city to begin monitoring noise, and for an area on Yellowstone Boulevard to be designated as an area for ride-share pickups.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.