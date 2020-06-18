Forest Hills small business owners are fighting through the coronavirus crisis and sales have yet to pick up.
One owner is Vic Kun, who has run Continental Photo and Video since 1988.
“There’s really no business but we can’t sit home so we might as well be here,” he told the Chronicle Tuesday.
Co-owner Sofia Monge added, “It’s never going to be the same. It’s really tough.”
The store has been at 70-50 Austin St., since 2012 after moving from the Forest Hills mini mall at 5 Continental Ave.
Continental Photo, which sells picture frames, prints photos and transfers VHS tapes among other services, is doing 20 percent of its usual business even as the city began reopening on June 8.
One positive is they have been taking a lot of passport photos, specifically Canadian ones. Monge said there hasn’t been such high demand for Canadian passport photos since the weeks after President Trump was elected in November 2016.
“People are not traveling yet,” she said. “They’re getting ready.”
With digital photography becoming increasingly popular in the last two decades, fewer people are printing photos and phones leave fewer people needing to buy cameras.
But it’s younger customers who were actually buying film before the pandemic.
“They love the look of film,” Monge said. “We’re processing more film. We sell more film. It’s like everything old is new again.”
She said the customers like the process of making an image and Kun loves explaining the process to them.
The business also does several event shoots each year, including one in July for a customer celebrating a birthday at the Brooklyn Bridge.
“People still get married, still have kids, still have birthdays,” Monge said.
Farther down Austin Street at 72-18, Thank Heaven, a children’s boutique, reopened after three months.
Will business come back?
Ariena Thomsen, who has run the store since 2004, wishes she could say.
“We don’t know if it’s going to come back. We just don’t know. Are people going to be nervous to come into stores? I think some people are definitely nervous to come into stores.”
She said it’s possible her little store will see more business if people are wary of large crowds at malls. Thomsen said Austin Street hasn’t had much foot traffic but people have been visiting her store, adding that she “cannot complain” as business has been good so far.
She said one customer came in after hearing from a friend that the store reopened.
“This is their neighborhood,” Thomsen said. “They want it to be nice. They want to have nice stores.”
She said toys have been selling well as parents want to reward their children.
“You’ve been home for three months, you’ve been so good, come on I’m going to buy you something,” Thomsen said.
She is happy to be back in business.
“I’m grateful that I’m able to open,” Thomsen said. “It’s going to take everybody a long time to catch up. Three months is a long time not to bring in any money.”
While she was closed, a website, shop thankheaven.com, was built and will launch soon.
While Thomsen was satisfied with business since returning, it was a different story a few doors down at North Shore Vacuum Cleaner Co.
“This week has been, so far, a disaster,” said Steven, the owner since 1985.
The business was closed for a month and business was decent the first week it reopened in April.
But things are slow. There are about 10 customers a day. Some Saturdays there are 30 people but last weekend was dead. And Monday wasn’t better.
“The street was so deserted [Monday] it felt like when it was closed down,” Steven said. “That’s how bad it was.”
He began working at the store in 1977 when it was at 71-09 Austin St. before buying it eight years later. The store moved to 73-03 Austin St. in 1996 before moving to 72-24 a little over a year ago.
“It’s sad to see all the people you’re friendly with, their stores are closed,” said Steven’s son David, adding, “Once people start getting more comfortable going out again hopefully the traffic of these stores will increase.”
For now, the business is hanging in.
“It’s going to be a rough couple of years,” Steven said. “If we make it through this, we’ll make it. That’s the way I look at it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.