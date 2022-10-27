The Brooklyn man accused of shoving a passenger onto the subway tracks at the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenue subway station on Oct. 21 has been charged with second-degree attempted murder.
Lamale McRae, 41, also has been charged with first-degree attempted assault, third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child according to a statement from the office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
A video, which can be seen on qchron.com, shows McRae allegedly looking across the L train platform and taking furtive glances around him before launching himself at the victim and knocking him to the rails before picking up a backpack and running from the station.
He allegedly also pushed a child out of the way to effect his escape. The man who was pushed to the tracks sustained a broken collar bone and other injuries, but was able to get back up to the platform.
“As alleged, this defendant suddenly tackled a subway rider onto the train tracks and pushed aside a young boy as he fled accountability for his vicious, unprovoked attack,” Katz said. “This defendant is now charged with attempted murder and other charges for this shocking incident. Every New Yorker deserves to know they can safely travel to work, to school and around this city with safety. We will not give up this sense of security in Queens. We will not surrender our streets to fear.”
McRae was arraigned Monday before Queens Criminal Court Judge Diego Freire. Freire ordered him to return to court on Nov. 14, 2022. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.
