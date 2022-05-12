A foiled thief who bypassed the blessed palms and attempted to palm from the poor box instead compromised the Eighth Commandment at the start of Holy Week.
On the evening of Palm Sunday, April 10, a man attempted to steal from a donation box at the Most Precious Blood Catholic Church on 36th Street in Astoria.
He entered the church just after 6:30 p.m., walked past a table of palms for observers to weave crosses out of, and toward the memorial candles. He attempted to take money from the box using a tool but was unsuccessful and fled on foot in an unknown direction, police say.
The man is described as being about 50 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with a light complexion, medium build and gray curly hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black boots and was carrying a black shoulder bag.
Surveillance video depicts the incident and the individual is being sought for attempted petit larceny. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man.
The man has allegedly plundered the donation boxes before but the church did not report the crimes, a police source told the Daily News. It recently resorted to installing the surveillance cameras.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
