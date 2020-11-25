The New York City Sheriff’s Office busted a swinger’s club over the weekend with 80 or more people inside a restricted yellow zone in Astoria.
Deputy sheriffs entered the club just after midnight on Saturday night after they received a 311 complaint alleging that music was blaring from the location on 20th Avenue and 41st Street, and discovered three people having sex in a small room in the back of the premises, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Caligula New York, which deems itself “New York’s No. 1 Swinger’s Club,” provides a private environment for single people and couples to socialize, order drinks and engage in “sexual exploration,” according to its website, which was shut down after the investigation.
In addition to violating the capacity order, Caligula did not have a liquor license or special permit from the state Liquor Authority to sell or store alcohol, the authorities said.
Pictures from the Sheriff’s Office depict a sign with pricing for a “VIP room” — from $30 for 10 minutes to $500 for “all night” — a box of condoms, a DJ booth, bar and several beds stacked together for patrons.
Two organizers and a guest were charged with misdemeanors, the Sheriff’s Office tweeted. The club’s manager, Roy Bacoy, of Woodside, was hit with a $1,000 fine for failing to maintain health standards, along with the violations of the emergency orders and running an unlicensed bottle club and storing liquor, and the business faces a $15,000 fine.
One patron was also charged with violating emergency orders and disorderly conduct.
The company’s now-defunct website lists a number of recent events on its calendar occurring over the past month.
