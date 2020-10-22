An Astoria nurse at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center was recently named the winner of Cure magazine’s 2020 The Finest Hour award, which recognized her selfless achievements working to provide care during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Liz Farrat is a registered nurse who holds a bachelor’s degree in the field along with specialty CCRN-K certification as a critical care nurse. She worked in the MSK intensive care unit for 10 years before becoming a perioperative nurse liaison in the Cancer Center’s operating room. When the novel coronavirus swept the city, Farrat redeployed to the ICU to care for critically ill patients. She helped implement real-time, critical-care training of RNs so they could provide ICU care.
Farrat had to quarantine away from her husband and their two children while serving the patients. Her colleague Evangelina SantaTeresa detailed her caring approach, “providing a physical or spiritual touch daily,” in an essay posted at curetoday.com/view/the-human-touch.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
