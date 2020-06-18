The Astoria Lutheran School congratulated its six eighth-grade graduates via a Zoom ceremony, with more than 75 people able to virtually share in the June 12 event.
The graduates enjoyed a socially distanced pregraduation ceremony the day before in the school’s garden, where they were able to see each other in person for the first time since the lockdown, joined by Principal Robert Alovisetti, left, school administrator Louisa Natale and their pastor, the Rev. James Klockau, rear right.
The six graduates and the new schools they will attend in September are Dylan T. (Academy for Careers in Television and Film), left, Ella R. (Long Island City High School, Culinary Arts Academy), Salutatorian Anylah B., (St. John’s Preparatory School), Abigail M. (Long Island City High School), Valedictorian Samantha N. (High School of Art and Design) and Amber M. (Long Island City High School, Culinary Arts Academy).
Astoria Lutheran was happy to extend its well-wishes to the graduates for success and happiness in their new journey.
