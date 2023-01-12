A 62-year-old bicyclist was killed in Astoria on Thursday as she was riding between parked cars and a cement truck whose driver was making a right-hand turn at the intersection of 24th Avenue and 29th Street.
Police said the incident took place just after 5 p.m. The victim was identified as Tamara Chuchi Kao of 30th Avenue in Astoria.
Upon arrival, officers observed Kao lying on the roadway suffering from head trauma. She was declared dead at the scene by EMS personnel.
Further investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that a 2020 Kenworth Cement Mixer, operated by a 48-year-old male, was traveling eastbound on 24th Avenue, when the operator stopped for a red traffic signal at 29th Street.
Kao was riding her bike eastbound on 24th Avenue, riding between the cement truck on the passenger side of the vehicle and parked vehicles on the south side of 24th Avenue.
Police said when the traffic signal turned green, the cement truck began to make a right turn onto southbound 29th Street while Kao attempted to travel east on 24th Avenue and was struck by the front of the cement truck and knocked to the roadway.
The operator of the cement truck remained at the scene and was not injured. There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.
The crash occurred within the 114th Precinct.
A press release from Transit Alternatives said Kao’s death was the fourth cyclist fatality in Astoria in the last four years.
“In New York City, we have the tools to end traffic violence and stop more deaths. Now, we need the political will to make that a reality,” said TA executive director Danny Harris.
“Mayor Adams and Commissioner Rodriguez must scale proven street safety redesigns, including protected bike lanes, to every neighborhood across every borough without delay,” he added.
