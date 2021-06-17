The bus lane proposed for 21st Street will be addressed by the city Department of Transportation at the June 23 online meeting of the Old Astoria Neighborhood Association. Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn) will give a presentation on federal issues, and Costa Constantinides, the former city councilman, will give one on the renovation of the Variety Boys and Girls Club.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Attendees will be able to ask questions of the presenters via Facebook, by finding the link at facebook.com/OANA.NewYork, or YouTube chat, at bit.ly/2Tue9ee.
All are welcome to attend, and newcomers are encouraged. Those who miss the event may watch it later at oana-ny.org/meeting-videos. The May meeting, posted there, featured candidates seeking to succeed Constantinides in the 22nd District.
The OANA promotes economic growth, quality of life and cultural health in the neighborhood, focusing on the area bounded by Ditmars Boulevard, 21st Street, 36th Avenue and the East River. It may be reached at (347) 730-6137.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.