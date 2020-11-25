Gov. Cuomo expanded the precautionary yellow zone in Queens last Wednesday to reflect a rising positivity rate in the northwestern part of the borough.
The expansion adds several neighborhoods to the borough’s updated precautionary zone he established at the beginning of the month, now including parts of Woodside and Sunnyside, more of Jackson Heights and central Astoria.
In Astoria, the Queens cluster will affect business districts including Steinway Street north of 34th Avenue, 30th Avenue, 31st Avenue and Broadway from 37th to 49th streets.
Since the mayor closed public school buildings last Thursday, the new yellow zone mostly acts as a warning for residents and businesses without many hard restrictions, but those could tighten if the cluster progresses to an orange zone.
An orange zone mandates that all charter and private schools would also have to close until they meet the state’s testing requirements, and that restaurants can only provide outdoor service and takeout.
For a full story on the yellow zone designation, visit: bit.ly/37aCr0e.
