Both houses of the state Legislature have now passed a bill authored by Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) to designate Diwali, one of the holiest days of the year for hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers, as a public school holiday.
Diwali is a celebration of light over darkness and good over evil, originating in South Asia. It is one of the most sacred holidays for over 200,000 Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Buddhist New Yorkers. The day is marked by huge celebrations in the South Asian and Indo-Caribbean communities.
Previously, when Diwali fell on a school day, families had to choose between sending their children to school or celebrating the day together.
Following passage of her bill, Rajkumar said in a prepared statement, “Nothing can stop a community whose time has come. People said this would be impossible, but we made it happen. To everyone who believed in the power of the possible — whether in the legislature, the streets of Queens, or all around the world, this victory is yours.”
State Senator Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven), the bill’s Senate sponsor, said, “I am thankful for my colleagues in the Senate who supported the passage of my bill (S7475) designating Diwali a school holiday in New York City before the Senate legislative session ended.”
The bill now moves to Gov. Hochul’s desk. A representative from Hochul’s office confirmed the bill will reach her desk within the next few days, but could not say if she intends to sign it.
Rajkumar aide Jacob Gross said the assemblywoman has spoken personally with Hochul about the bill, and that the governor is “excited” about the Diwali school holiday.
