Assaults, burglaries spike in the 104 Pct.

Crime increased nearly 43 percent in the 104th Precinct in the 28-day period through Aug. 16 compared to 2019.
There were no murders or rapes, and robberies slightly decreased from 18 to 17.
But felony assaults nearly doubled from 16 to 31.
“We’re seeing a lot throughout the city due to families being home now, people being home at the same time,” Deputy Inspector Victoria Perry said during last Tuesday’s online meeting of the 104th Precinct Community Council.
The command encompasses Ridgewood, Glendale, Middle Village and Maspeth.
There were 54 grand larcenies, up from 41. And auto thefts doubled from 12 to 24.
Perry said most of the cars that are stolen have keys inside when they are taken.
“I know it just seems like a minute that you’re running into these stores, going to grab something real quick,” she said.
Burglaries jumped 60 percent from 15 to 24.
“We have been catching these guys and we do bring them in,” Perry said. “It’s unfortunate, I don’t want to beat a dead horse with this bail reform, how they are able to come right back out but we’re doing our best to continue to apprehend these people and bring them to justice.”
For the year to date, crime increased 15 percent through Aug. 16 compared to the same period in 2019, with felony assaults and burglaries driving the rise. There have been 197 felony assaults compared to 111 through the same period in 2019 and 187 burglaries, up from 120.
Two police officers on the midnight tour were recognized as the Cops of the Month.
Officers Daniel Fleischman and Henry Sorto apprehended a burglar who victimized an ex-girlfriend, went up the fire escape of her apartment, broke a window, went into her house and took some items.
The officers spotted the man and caught him after a chase.
Perry also recognized the duo for breaking up multiple incidents at Maspeth Pizza House, which was holding parties and had crowds violating COVID guidelines.
“Their constant awareness and dedication to this issue played a major role in the NYPD and the New York State Liquor Authority successfully closing them down,” Perry said. “So that problematic location is no longer in business thanks to the work that they’ve done.”
