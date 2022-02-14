A Queens man has been charged in the Nov. 22 subway station attack on a young model from Thailand, according to multiple media reports.
The caught-on-video assault and robbery is one of several recent crimes against Asians and Americans of Asian descent that have sparked fear in communities and led to protests and vigils attended by residents, activists and elected officials.
The alleged perpetrator, Kevin Douglas, 40, was charged while already being held behind bars for another alleged crime committed the same day as the attack on the model, Bew Jirajariyawetch, 23, according to the New York Post. He has 44 prior arrests on his record, the Post said.
Douglas gave his address as a hotel in Jamaica near Kennedy Airport, according to the police press office, which declined to answer other questions about aspects of the case reported in the media.
Jirajariyawetch also lives in Queens, the Post said, but it did not say where.
Police said Douglas was charged with second-degree robbery. Before a suspect was identified, the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers unit had said in a notice that the perpetrator was wanted for both robbery and forcible touching.
“On Monday, November 22, 2021 at approximately 4:00 A.M., in the 34 Street and Avenue of Americas subway station, in the confines of the Midtown South Precinct in Manhattan, the above perpetrator grabbed a female victim while she was waiting for the train,” the Crime Stoppers wanted notice, which offered a reward for $3,500, said. “The perpetrator punched the victim multiple times on the face, forcibly touched her between her legs and took her purse.”
Video of the assault shows Jirajariyawetch’s assailant grab her, put her in a headlock, drag her along the platform and beat her, landing several punches while she writhes on the tiles. He steals her handbag but leaves behind her phone, which she dropped during the attack.
Photos of the victim taken after the incident show her face bruised and cut in several places.
Hate crimes against Asians have skyrocketed in the last couple of years, according to police statistics, and a number of recent attacks, both those in which bias was alleged to be a factor and those in which it was not, have garnered attention from the press, politicians and the public.
Among the recent cases were the Jan. 15 murder of Michelle Alyssa Go, 40, who was shoved in front of an oncoming subway train in Times Square; the Dec. 31 death of Yao Pan Ma, 61, who was knocked to the ground and repeatedly kicked in head in Harlem last April and clung to life for eight months in the hospital; and the Feb. 9 assault on a South Korean diplomat, 53, who was punched in the face without warning or provocation in Midtown Manhattan.
Most recent was the early Sunday morning murder of Christina Yuna Lee, 35, who was stabbed to death in her Chinatown apartment by a man who followed her in from the street.
Last Friday, several elected officials from Queens were among those who condemned crimes against Asians, during a rally held in front of the United Nations. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) and Councilwomen Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens) all provided statements afterward in a press release issued by the office of state Assemblyman Ron Kim (D-Flushing). Councilwoman Sandra Ung (D-Flushing) also was at the event, Kim’s office said.
None of the elected officials’ statements offered a legislative proposal to address the growing number of crimes against Asians and Asian Americans, while all expressed strong emotions about the frequency of incidents.
"Enough is enough,” Kim said in a prepared statement. “Stop attacking Asians. Throughout this pandemic, Asian American activists and organizers stood side by side with black and brown communities fighting for racial and economic justice. We believe in a shared common cause. But every day, attack after attack, my community's hope for a better future is slipping away.
“We want to turn the other cheek, to end the cycle of violence — is an eye for an eye really the only option? How much more trauma, how many more wounds, can we possibly endure?"
Jo-Ann Yoo, executive director of the Asian American Foundation, said that according to NYPD statistics, there has been a 361 percent increase in anti-Asian hate attacks over the last two years.
“For the past 2 years, the Asian American Federation has sounded the alarm and begged our City to work with us to find solutions,” Yoo said. “The response has been slow or met with silence. We need support and funding to create safe zones, to teach our community ways to keep safe. We need funding to create a public education campaign to fight the plague of violence that is growing like a cancer on our city. What is happening in our community is NOT a blip in history that will go away by ignoring it. We ask the City to step up to save our communities from this never-ending violence.”
