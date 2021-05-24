An Asian man was shoved onto the subway tracks in Long Island City during the Monday morning rush, in what police are investigating as a possible bias attack.
A train was approaching but stopped in time, according to media reports, though the NYPD press office could not immediately confirm that.
The crime occurred at 7:43 a.m. at the 21st Street/Queensbridge F train station, according to police. An unknown man, now being sought, approached the 35-year-old victim, “said something unintelligible to him and shoved him onto the southbound train tracks,” the press office reported.
The attacker — described as a dark-skinned man 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches or 6 feet tall, wearing a mask, hooded sweater, pants and shoes, all of them black — ran to the street and took off in an unknown direction, police said. Passengers helped the victim off the tracks. He suffered a cut to his forehead and was taken by Emergency Medical Services to Mount Sinai Queens hospital.
Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
