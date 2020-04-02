Ask Richard Mazda how the coronavirus crisis has hit the arts community in Queens and he can give you a thorough, detailed analysis.
But ask the founder of The Secret Theatre in Long Island City about the most pressing problem staring theaters, studios and artists in the face, and he is succinct.
“Today is the 31st of March,” Mazda said in a telephone interview. “Tomorrow, everybody’s rent is due.”
Mazda said he and more than 30 others, mostly from the performing arts community, discussed just how they might be able to deal with rent in the coming months in a pair of conference calls last week.
“We’re entering uncharted territory,” he said.
He said, for example, that while the rent is in fact due, the businesses had no choice but to close their doors under orders from Gov. Cuomo. Even tweaks to unemployment compensation and new emergency provisions in the recently passed federal bailout may not be enough for individuals in the arts.
“If you had a contract to perform in a Broadway show and it was canceled, you can show loss of income,” Mazda said. “If you were going to work off of Broadway for a stipend — say $500 — and the show is canceled, you’re out that money and you may not be able to prove that. Not everyone gets a W-2 form; some are [Form] 1099 workers. Some are under the table.”
And he said in terms of small theater companies, the Broadway community, just across the East River, has not generally been supportive of its equivalent of professional baseball’s minor leagues, something Mazda believes is short-sighted.
“I don’t know of a lot of people who just parachute down into a Broadway career.”
He also said supporting artists and the arts in time of need makes economic sense, given the direct ripple that arts patrons have on surrounding restaurants, coffee shops, boutiques and other businesses and some of the skilled trades.
He pointed the Chronicle to a 2019 study from the National Endowment of the Arts which states that “the value-added to [the U.S.] gross domestic product by arts and cultural production is nearly five times greater than that of the agricultural sector” in 2016.
While Cuomo’s actions suspend residential and commercial evictions for 90 days due to inability to pay rent, state Sen. Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria) has introduced a bill that would both delay and forgive some commercial and small business rents that are lost to the outbreak.
It includes mortgage forgiveness provisions for some of the affected property landlords. State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) is listed as a co-sponsor, and there is a companion bill in the Assembly.
Gianaris argues that Cuomo’s order still allows back rent to accrue and requires it to be paid.
“Thousands, if not millions, of New Yorkers are on the financial brink,” Gianaris said in a press release. “We often say many New Yorkers are just a paycheck away from poverty. The time has come where the paychecks have stopped coming. We need to take urgent and critical action now to suspend and forgive rents for people who are in need of assistance during the pandemic.”
