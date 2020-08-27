The entrance to the Forest Hills Jewish Center is more colorful after last Friday’s art installation.
The Young Israel of Forest Hills Senior League partnered with the Forest Hills Jewish Center Youth Group on a “Better Together” project last year.
“It was really a beautiful experience to see our students learn about the value of befriending seniors,” said Jessica Braginsky, director of education and engagement at Forest Hills Jewish Center.
At the start of the project, artist Yvonne Shortt had students write how they felt.
The words “unsure,” “nervous” and “curious” are on display.
After spending time with each other, they were asked to write how they felt.
The words “cool,” “glad,” “thrilled” and “excited” are on display.
“It was much warmer and the relationship was beginning to build,” Braginsky said.
Shortt added, “We were getting people to come together. That was really what it was about.”
The project was almost complete when the pandemic hit. With racial tension in the country increasing over the summer, another aspect was added to the display: three people, one a man with a yarmulke, a small African-American girl with a backpack and an older woman with a cane and a “Go green” bag, showing people from all walks of life.
Shortt said one man passing by after the work was installed told her he was reminded of seeing the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speak at a synagogue in the 1960s.
“In these times it made it really sweet,” she said.
Judith Berman said working on the project with the children was a wonderful experience for her.
“If people really embrace what it means to be a good person and to respect and celebrate our diversity and each other’s differences I think it would be a lot better world,” she said.
Berman, the daughter of Holocaust survivors, said she believes the students took some of the things they spoke about to heart.
“The Torah teaches a lot about what it means to be a good person,” she said.
Barbara Reisch, who also worked with the children, said she had fun on the project.
“It gave them a different perspective of working with grown ups,” she said.
Braginsky pointed out the artwork also came with a lesson.
“I think the lessons were that you can learn from and with anybody,” she said.
