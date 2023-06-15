Farhana Haq, president and founder of Cats of Meow York animal rescue, a 501(c)(3) based out of Woodhaven, was arrested on Wednesday, June 14, after police allegedly found more than 40 abused cats in her care.
On Sunday evening, the office of Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) received a call from a constituent with a report of about 45 cats “clinging to life” in a home in Woodhaven, an aide said. The office immediately reached out to the 102nd Precinct and connected with the ASPCA, as well as the Queens District Attorney’s Office, to get an investigation started. Ariola said she teamed up with the law enforcement offices to create a task force.
The warrant to search the multiunit property, located on 86th Street, was executed on Wednesday. The animals were seized from the property, tagged and numbered, and are currently being treated for their ailments.
“The cops did an outstanding job,” Ariola said to the Chronicle.
“The situation inside the house was deplorable,” she added in a later email. “These cats were living in an absolute state of neglect. For someone to run an organization that is supposed to be rescuing cats to then turn around and do something like this… I am at a loss for words. Truly despicable, and I look forward to the DA moving forward with the trial and this individual being punished to the full extent of the law."
“The animals were immediately transported to the ASPCA, where veterinary and behavior experts will conduct forensic exams and provide them with much-needed medical care and behavioral treatment and enrichment,” the agency said via email.
According to the NYPD, Haq’s charges include 44 counts of Agricultural Markets Law torture/injure/not feed animal, and 44 counts of Agricultural Markets Law neglect of an impounded animal.
Cats of Meow York could not be reached for comment.
