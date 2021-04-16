Arrest made in synagogue swastika case

A Forest Hills man was charged with first-degree aggravated harassment for allegedly drawing a swastika on the Rego Park Jewish Center in February.
Ramtin Rabenou, 41, was charged Thursday, police said.
On Feb. 17, he allegedly approached the center at 97-30 Queens Blvd., vandalized a sign with a marker and fled the location. Volunteers with Queens Borough Safety Patrol Shmira helped clean the graffiti.
Elected officials said there was “no room for this kind of hatred.”
