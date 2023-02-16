Police have charged a man with three attacks on woman in Ridgewood the night of Feb. 5. in an area of the neighborhood where a total of five women reported being attacked in a span of just over an hour.
According to the NYPD, Derek Sanchez, 21, of Fresh Pond Road, was charged with assault and criminal obstruction of breathing in an attack that took place at about 9:15 p.m. in front of 60-73 Gates Ave. in a press release that was sent out at 3 a.m. on Feb. 10. At 11:46 a.m. that day, in response to an email from the Chronicle, the NYPD replied that Sanchez “has been charged with three incidents, and the investigation is ongoing.”
The department, in follow-ups through Wednesday, has not specified which of the other reported attacks have allegedly been tied to Sanchez.
The 61-year-old victim whose case led to the arrest was approached by a man who got out of a black SUV, put his fingers in her mouth and pushed her to the ground, injuring her. Her attacker then got back in the SUV and fled west on Gates.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Her attacker was described as a man with a medium complexion wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, a red hat and white sneakers.
The first attack took place near 59-24 Gates Ave. when the victim was thrown to the ground.
The second victim, attacked at 9:27 p.m., was thrown to the ground at 60-30 Palmetto St. The third victim was punched in the lower back at 9:49 p.m. in front of 1870 Madison St. The fourth victim reported by police was attacked at 10:18 p.m. at the intersection of Gates Avenue and Fresh Pond Road.
On its Twitter page the day after the attacks, the 104th Precinct said the first four women were approached from behind between 9:16 and 10:18 p.m. by an unknown male, possibly white or Hispanic, wearing a white V-neck shirt and dreadlocks in a ponytail. He fled each scene in a dark SUV.
