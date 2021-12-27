Arrest in Forest Hills elevator attacks

Police have arrested a suspect who is accused of attempting to rob two women at knifepoint in the elevators of Forest Hills apartment buildings in separate incidents on Dec. 17.
Ralph Toro, 62, was arrested at a shelter less than a half mile from the second attack, according to a press release issued by the office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz on Dec. 24.
Toro has been charged in two complaints with two counts of first-degree attempted robbery, two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and single counts of first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment. He was arraigned the evening of Dec. 23 before Queens Criminal Court Judge David Kirchner, and faces up to 16 years to life in prison if convicted on all charges.
“The defendant is accused of committing two separate, terrifying elevator attacks inside two different Forest Hills apartment buildings on the same day,” Katz said. “Among other counts, I am charging him with attempted robbery and sexual abuse. Victims need to know that we will hold defendants accountable for these types of crimes.”
The first incident took place at about 11:13 a.m. as the victim allegedly saw Toro standing inside an elevator in a building on 75th Street. As the door opened the man at first exited but immediately turned around and allegedly displayed a knife.
The DA’s Office said he then began to extend his hand back and forth in a threatening manner as if he was going to strike the victim. He then reached into her jacket pockets, but the victim pushed him away and was able to get away.
The second incident took place somewhere between noon and 12:45 p.m. in a building on 108th Street.
The victim told police she was followed into an elevator by bald man wearing a camouflage face mask that covered his nose, mouth and neck. He allegedly blocked the doorway, pulled out a knife and repeatedly demanded money.
The victim said she had no cash and dumped the contents of her purse on the floor. Still displaying the knife, the man allegedly put his hand down her pants and sexually abused her. She was able to fight him off and push him out of the elevator, at which point he fled the scene.
The second incident was recorded on video, and police were able to locate additional surveillance footage from multiple sources that allowed them to track him to the shelter.
He was arrested after shelter employees allegedly identified Toro from still photographs made from the footage.
He was being held without bail.
