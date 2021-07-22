Police have made an arrest in the July 18 hit-and-run incident that left a 4-year-old boy in critical condition at Cohen’s Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park, LI, after he was struck by a two-wheeled motorized vehicle in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.
Argenis Rivas, 29, of Parsons Boulevard in Queens, allegedly struck the child while riding what the Office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said was a motorized scooter at a high rate of speed in a crowded parking lot near the Meadow Lake boat rental facility. He allegedly fled the scene.
The DA said Rivas has been charged with second-degree assault, leaving the scene of an incident, endangering the welfare of a child, reckless driving and driving without a license.
The NYPD announced the arrest Wednesday at 5:28 p.m. If convicted, Rivas faces up to 7 years in prison.
“What began as a recreational Sunday in the park turned into a nightmare for a Queens family,” Katz said in her statement. “As alleged, the defendant was illegally riding a scooter through the park when he recklessly hit a child and kept going. The City has seen an unacceptable increase in defiant drivers of all types of vehicles driving illegally and hurting people. It is time we stand together to prevent further harm.”
According to the complaint, the boy fell to the ground and appeared to be unconscious and was bleeding from his head. He sustained serious injuries.
Katz said Rivas rode away from the scene and failed to stop to offer any aid to the child or to report the incident. He was arrested after a three-day search by police.
