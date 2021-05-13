Police last weekend apprehended a suspect in the April 23 stabbing death of a man in the Grand Avenue subway station in Elmhurst.
Mark Albano, 34, of Grand Avenue in Elmhurst, was arrested on Saturday, May 8, according to the NYPD. He was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
Police have not released the name of the victim, who is believed to have been homeless.
The attack took place in the early morning hours. Officers responded to a 911 call reporting an unconscious man in need of assistance at 5:42 a.m. The station is located in the 110th Precinct and is patrolled by Transit District 20, which protects most of the subways in Queens except the A line.
They found the victim on the southbound platform that serves the M and R lines. He was suffering from a stab wound to his upper chest, and was both unconscious and unresponsive.
EMS personnel transported the victim to nearby NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst — only blocks away — where he was pronounced dead.
