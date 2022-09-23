An Astoria man with seven license suspensions stands accused of criminally negligent homicide and other related charges in the hit-and-run death of 5-year-old Jonathan Martinez on Sept. 1.
Xavier Carchipulla, 40, of 33rd Street, is accused of hitting Jonathan at about 5:30 p.m. as the boy was crossing 100th Street in East Elmhurst wit his family. Carchipulla allegedly was operating a Dodge Ram pickup truck that ran over the boy while making a left turn from McIntosh Street.
The driver of the van kept going down 100th Street without stopping.
Carchipulla has had his driver’s license suspended seven times according to an affidavit filed by Det. James Conlon of the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad; the last time, on Feb. 11, 2019. It remains suspended, according to the four-page document.
“This is a gut-wrenching case involving a young life cut tragically short because of the defendant’s alleged criminal negligence while behind the wheel,’ Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement issued by her office. “My heart goes out to the young victim’s family and loved ones. The rules of the road, including the requirement of a valid driver’s license before driving, exist to keep motor vehicles from becoming deadly weapons of destruction. The defendant stands accused of ignoring these rules, with absolutely tragic consequences. He now faces justice in our courts.”
Carchipulla also has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal incident without reporting; second- and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; failure to exercise due care, driving or parking uninspected motor vehicle; failure to have insurance; no registration; and driving by unlicensed operator.
If convicted, faces up to 7 years in prison.
Jonathan was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead. His family lives McIntosh street two blocks away, police said.
He was buried one day after he would have started school.
A video released by the NYPD shows the truck making the turn as the family begins to cross the street. It can be viewed on qchron.com.
A GoFundMe page set up to aid Jonathan’s family with funeral expenses had raised $28,739 as of Friday afternoon. It can be found at bit.ly/3q3oj2C.
