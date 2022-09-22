A Corona man has been charged with the murder of a man shot on Sept. 10 in a suspected road rage dispute near the intersection of 108th Street and the Horace Harding Expressway on the Forest Hills-Corona border.
A police press release dated Sept. 16 said Obryan Hernandez, 24, of 100 Street in Corona also was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the death of Jamal Artis, 46, of 57th Avenue in Corona.
Police on Sept. 10 received a 911 call at 1:59 p.m. They responded to find Artis shot in the torso. He was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens hospital, where he died Sept. 12.
A preliminary police investigation determined that Artis had been driving on Horace Harding when he became involved in a dispute with the driver of a white sedan.
The sedan driver allegedly got out of his car and shot Artis once before fleeing the scene on foot.
The white sedan was found abandoned by police on 108th Street in Forest Hills near PS 220.
