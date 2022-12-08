A 20-year-old Corona man is facing up to 25 years to life in prison following his arrest in the beating death of a man during a gang assault in November.
Michael Santander has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree gang assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon — a wooden board — in the death of Esvin Vasquez, 22, at a BP gas station and convenience store on Junction Boulevard in Corona on Nov. 13.
“The life of a young father was cut short in a shockingly brutal attack, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a press release. “As alleged, the defendant kicked and battered one victim causing his death and seriously injured a second. The defendant will be held accountable and we will find the other perpetrators of this heinous assault.”
A surveillance video allegedly shows Santander and others in a group knock Vasquez to the ground and kick him repeatedly in the head and body.
Santander also allegedly struck Vasquez in the head with a wooden board, and struck another victim who suffered multiple broken ribs.
