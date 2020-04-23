Michael Cogswell, the driving force behind the Louis Armstrong House Museum & Archives in Corona, passed away Monday. He was 66.
A statement from the museum, where he was the founding executive director and devoted 28 years, said he died due to complications from bladder cancer.
“During Cogswell’s tenure at the museum, what was originally a stack of 72 shipping cartons filled with Louis Armstrong’s vast personal collection of home-recorded tapes, scrapbooks, photographs, manuscripts, and memorabilia was transformed into a monumental research archive, eventually holding eleven collections of Armstrong material,” museum officials wrote. “The collections are routinely accessed by scholars, public school students, journalists, record producers, and many more.”
Cogswell is survived by his wife, Dale Van Dyke, and two brothers, Dr. Frank Cogswell and Col. Charles Cogswell.
Cogswell retired from the museum in 2018. The last entry on his Facebook page was dated Jan. 19 when he mourned the death of and celebrated his friendship with another Queens jazz legend, Jimmy Heath.
Cogswell’s Facebook friends wrote similar tributes to him on their own pages this week, mourning his loss, celebrating his life and consoling each other.
Services will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, people are being asked to make a donation to the museum or to the charity of their choice.
Armstrong, the jazz and recording legend, lived with his wife, Lucille, at 34-56 107 St. from 1943 until his death in 1971. The home had been vacant for more than two decades when it opened as a museum in 2003, and is a national landmark.
The museum is operated by Queens College. Closed because of the state shutdown, when open the tour shows not only the Armstrong home, but his scrapbooks, instrument cases from his days of being on the road with his bands and, of course, his trumpet.
Cogswell also is credited with much of the funding and impetus for the creation of The Louis Armstrong House Museum Education Center completing construction across the street.
Slated to open later this year, the $23 million center will include an exhibition gallery, a jazz cub, a museum store and an extensive archive of Armstrong’s work, recordings and other historic material.
According to the museum, Cogswell was a native of Buffalo.
He played the alto saxophone in his high school band and then joined a rock band with several musicians who would later turn professional. Cogswell attended the University of Virginia for three semesters before dropping out to pursue music for 18 years up and down the East Coast and as far west as Texas.
He later would return to the school to complete his degree in music. He later earned his master’s degree in musicology from the University of North Texas and a master’s degree in library science from Queens College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.