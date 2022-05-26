The NYPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects in an armed robbery on Saturday, May 14, in a store at 64-25 Grand Ave. in Maspeth.
Police in the 104th Precinct said the crime took place at 1:28 p.m. when two men entered the store, one which they did not identify by name. One displayed a gun while the other jumped the counter and bound the clerk’s hands with zip ties before taking cash and property.
A surveillance video of the incident can be found online at bit.ly/3yQD7HA.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.
