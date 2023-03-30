The NYPD is seeking two thugs for a gunpoint robbery at the GameStop store at 57-20 Myrtle Ave. in Ridgewood on Monday.

Police said two men entered the store at 12:34 p.m., with one of them producing a firearm.

The men took gaming consoles, games and approximately $400 in cash before fleeing. No one was reported hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.

All tips are strictly confidential.

