The independent review by a lawyer hired by Assemblymember Juan Ardila (D-Maspeth) investigating sexual assault allegations against the embattled lawmaker is complete.
The report — which relies on news articles as well as various interviews attorneys conducted with Ardila, at least one member of his staff and people who attended the October 2015 party where the events allegedly took place — questions whether the two encounters were nonconsensual.
“I did not sexually abuse anyone or engage in any sexual assault,” Ardila said in an extensive statement. He went on to say that he “consensually kissed two women at different times during that night” and he “categorically den[ies] the allegations.” As reflected in the report, Ardila said he regrets his previous statements and that he recalls the night differently, saying the lawmaker “steadfastly maintained that the contact was consensual.”
The report, compiled by attorney Stuart Slotnick of Buchanan Ingersoll and Rooney and his colleagues, notes that none of the interviewees who attended the party “personally observed Ardila” engaging with either woman.
The women spoke with the New York Daily News, which first reported the contents of the review Monday evening, about the findings and Ardila’s portrayal of the night’s events. Both objected to his account; they declined to speak with the Chronicle about it further.
Ardila asserts in interviews included in the report that he believes Councilmember Julie Won (D-Sunnyside) is responsible for “pushing the allegations.”
The existence of the probe was first reported by the Chronicle March 31. Sources had told the Chronicle ahead of its article that the report had been completed, that Ardila had been found not guilty and that he planned to announce the findings.
It was on March 13 that the Chronicle exclusively revealed two women’s encounters with Ardila when they were still students at Fordham University and he had just graduated. Since then, the freshman lawmaker has faced calls to step down from numerous area political groups and elected officials, including Gov. Hochul.
The women, who have been granted anonymity by the media, said Ardila assaulted them at a party with Fordham students and alumni in October 2015. The first woman said Ardila “got handsy” with her on a couch when she was heavily intoxicated, proceeding to drag her toward the bathroom before a friend intervened. That friend, who was sober at the party and does not drink, corroborated her story, both in the Chronicle’s original report and in the News’ most recent one. Slotnick and his colleagues were unable to determine that friend’s identity and therefore did not interview her. While they did interview the first woman, she declined to discuss the night in question repeatedly; the report says neither she nor the second woman “substantively participated” in the review.
The second woman, whose account was relayed in a message meant to be shared with the Chronicle by the first woman, said Ardila took her into the bathroom and started kissing her and that when she pulled away, she saw he had exposed and was touching himself.
When the Chronicle inquired about the allegations in March, Ardila first said, “I don’t even know what this is.” He issued two formal statements in the 36 hours that followed, saying in the first that he “apologize[d] for [his] behavior” and that he “fully t[ook] responsibility for [his] actions” and was “committed to a process of accountability” in the second.
But Ardila attempts to walk those back in his most recent statement and in interviews with lawyers, whom he told he “had ‘no choice but to apologize.’”
“Mr. Ardila said that, as a progressive Democrat, whenever there is an allegation, ‘we’re expected to not refute it, believe women, and that women don’t lie,’” the report says. He told the lawyers he had originally drafted a statement that said his recollection of the party’s events differed from the women’s accounts, but that members of the Working Families Party and his staff advised him to exclude that line and to “take responsibility.”
“Mr. Ardila said he apologized for something he didn’t do and that he ‘apologized to someone [redacted] who felt hurt — that’s all,’” the document says. “Mr. Ardila said he wants his name cleared.”
His account contradicts the first woman’s. “Ardila recalled that while sitting and talking with [her], after taking selfies, the two kissed,” the report says. “After the kiss, [she] asked him to accompany her to the bathroom to help her with her costume zipper. Mr. Ardila believed that [her] request for help with her zipper in the bathroom was an invitation for more intimate contact.”
Ardila gave conflicting information as to the first woman’s level of sobriety within a single interview. First, he says that she “did not seem drunk” when they began speaking and that she was “not unstable or wobbly” when they stood up from the couch. When the woman’s friend intervened, she “walked her away”; he said when the woman proceeded to play drinking games, she was “maybe drunk.”
At the same time, in analyzing the Chronicle’s March 13 story, the report makes a point of questioning the first woman’s reliability as a source by saying she “does not have a clear memory” of the party and the encounter. The first accuser acknowledged when the article was being written that she had “lost” her memory “about halfway through the night” because she was heavily intoxicated.
While Ardila said he may have taken part in some “light drinking,” both he and a friend interviewed for the review said he was not intoxicated.
A staffer of Ardila’s, who later spoke with lawyers for the probe, discussed the matter with the assemblymember when the accusations became public. The staffer told attorneys that the first woman’s “female friend ... stopped them and ‘c---blocked’” Ardila.
As the Chronicle originally reported, Ardila sent an apology via Instagram in January 2018. Asked about the message with his apology in March, Ardila said, “Definitely no comment.”
Ardila told lawyers he sent the message because “he presumed” the first woman had learned he kissed another woman — the second victim — that same night and “because he was interested in her and they had not spoken in years.”
The second woman’s account does not align with the one in Ardila’s report, either. Ardila told lawyers he and the second accuser had been flirting and that there was “definitely chemistry between them.” He allegedly invited her into the bathroom, where they began kissing, and he “placed her hand on his crotch, over his pants.” Ardila says the woman reciprocated the kiss, but stopped after a few minutes, and said she couldn’t continue, citing her relationship at the time as well as involvement with another person, before they parted ways.
The second woman’s roommate told attorneys she had been told of the encounter by the second accuser, saying that she “believe[d] Juan took his penis out — not forcefully — just weird.” Though she told The Daily News she felt lawyers had asked leading questions, another interviewee who also heard the story from the accuser characterized it similarly.
The report says Ardila believed Won was “pushing” the allegations and that she was “guiding” the first woman, with him once saying Won is doing so “in an effort to damage his political office.” He also asserted that the councilmember “may have known before they broke in the press.”
As the Chronicle originally reported, the first victim sought out local media online after learning that Ardila holds public office, as she had moved to Queens just weeks before going public.
Asked for comment on the allegations made against her in the report, Won said in a lengthy statement to the Chronicle that she learned of the allegations “at the same time as the general public” and offered the first victim, a constituent of hers, access to resources for sexual assault survivors. She said Ardila “is desperately trying to push this narrative of a witch hunt against him.”
“Juan’s recent comments and his self-funded, ‘independent report’ continue to demonstrate his utter lack of remorse and his pathological hatred toward women,” the statement reads. Referring to her previous assertion that Ardila’s lawyers intimidated victims, she added, “Instead of engaging in the process of restorative justice as he pledged, Juan paid a high-powered law firm to intimidate and silence his victims, under the pretense of this ‘independent report.’”
After seeing Won’s statement Tuesday afternoon, Ardila sent an unprompted comment to the Chronicle, saying he was “disappointed but not surprised by” the comment, which he called “vitriol-laden, malicious, and factually inaccurate.”
“Councilmember Won has threatened me — in writing — on numerous occasions dating back to October 2022, when she learned that one of my campaign staffers was working for her political opponent,” the statement reads, a point that was not included in the report Ardila’s lawyers compiled.
“She was among the first to falsely state I had admitted to misconduct and has spent the past two months harassing my staff, falsely telling them I’m under criminal investigation, falsely telling them I’ve been found guilty of assault, and even encouraging them to quit and join her re-election campaign.”
The New York Post first reported March 30 that the first victim was cooperating with a probe by the NYPD’s special victims unit and the Office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Throughout the report released Monday, the attorneys say that the investigation’s existence is false because statute of limitations’ expiration rules out any criminal charges being brought.
Ardila’s latest statement claims that Won twice prevented his office from holding a clothing drive for newly arrived migrants, which he said is “deplorable.”
“It is an absolute that women should have the safest environment to come forward with claims of sexual misconduct,” the statement concludes. “But those claims should be inquired before declaring that someone must be sentenced to the political death penalty.”
Asked why that information was not included in the report, Ardila said, “The report is independent, so what is or is not included in a report is not up to me.
“As for harassment of my staff, one statement she made to a new young staff member of mine in April was that I was a ‘pus*y’ that ‘won’t face the public.’ She also deceitfully wrote to that staffer that “I’m under investigation.”
Asked about the first woman’s assertion that she cooperated with law enforcement, Ardila said, “I made no mention of the woman who accused me. If you have knowledge from law enforcement sources at Manhattan DA or SVU that I am under investigation please let me know. Otherwise I refer you to the report.”
The Chronicle received a redacted copy of the report just days after Community Board 2 took a vote of no confidence in Ardila, as its members overwhelmingly question his ability to represent constituents in Albany [see separate story in some editions or at qchron.com].
UPDATES
This story has been updated to note additional information relayed in the lawyers' report. It has also been updated to include additional comment from Ardila.
