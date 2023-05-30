Although protesters shouted over her repeatedly, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Queens, Bronx) addressed the state of debt limit negotiations, asylum seekers and local projects in Corona on Friday.
With the June 5 deadline for debt limit negotiations looming, the lawmaker informed her constituents about the gravity of a potential default.
If the United States were to reach the debt limit, the government would stop paying bills for randomly selected programs that Congress has already authorized, she said. That could potentially cut funding for essential programs on which everyday citizens rely, such as Medicare and Social Security.
“The consequences of not raising the debt limit are very grave and they are very immediate and they can affect all of us as normal people,” Ocasio-Cortez told a nearly full house at the Corona Arts and Sciences Academy. “This is not a normal thing to be politicized, because it is irresponsible to politicize this.”
In response to Republicans in Congress who called for budget cuts, she proposed to reduce spending on the U.S. military budget.
One protester interrupted the congresswoman — he claimed that, in “the world that she lives in,” she is “trying to go to war against Russia” while proposing to cut military spending.
The individual was escorted out of the meeting, but not before constituents chastised his interruption and called attention to the paper slips that Ocasio-Cortez’s staff had distributed for questions.
When asked to wait their turn to speak, protesters insisted that they are “not going to get a turn.”
Asked by a constituent why President Biden has not used the 14th Amendment to raise the debt limit without congressional approval, a protester heckled the congresswoman, shouting “Here comes the lie” before she said that the president should use the 14th Amendment.
On Sunday, President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) reached a tentative deal to raise the debt ceiling for two years and limit nonmilitary spending. The deal would also expand work requirements for food stamps temporarily by raising the current maximum age of 49 to 54 in 2025.
The House of Representatives is expected to vote on the bill on Wednesday.
Ocasio-Cortez also addressed asylum seekers in the country, although a protester shouted that she is “absent” on “the migrant issue” and demanded that she put “American citizens before migrants.”
He accused the congresswoman of “throwing veterans out of this country” to accommodate migrants, in between arguments with security, who escorted him out of the meeting.
Iraq veteran Ryan Graham told protesters that “immigrants have nothing to do with vets” and urged them to “stop using a red herring.”
Despite that intervention, protesters shouted over speakers through the meeting’s conclusion. They persisted outside the premises, chanting “AOC’s gotta go” with “America First,” “Stop Funding Ukraine” and “Stop Pushing Drag Queen Story Hour” signs in tow.
Ocasio-Cortez claimed that Title 42, which was utilized starting in March 2020 to curb immigration to protect public health, has been weaponized to support deportation.
She said that, since its expiration on May 11, border crossings have unexpectedly declined.
“Right now, economically, we actually do need an immigrant population,” she said. “This is an environmental issue as well. It is a food justice issue, it is a basic everything issue.”
The congresswoman discussed industries that currently experience labor shortages, such as the large agricultural sector in upstate New York and the hospitality industry, as well as asylees’ desire to work rather than remain in shelters.
Under current U.S. law, asylees must wait at least half a year after they file for asylum to receive work authorization.
“Because of that long tail that prevents people from coming and just starting to work right away, we are getting people that are not capable of supporting themselves economically, which then becomes a strain on our shelter system and on housing and other forms of supportive systems,” she said. “If we just unplug that situation then we will not have the capacity and strain issues that we are presently having.”
She proposed allowing people to work while they wait for their asylum status applications, and said she has worked with the NYC congressional delegation, Gov. Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams on the issue.
“Covid, on a very core, basic level, fundamentally changed a lot of the foundations of the U.S. economy, from labor to infrastructure and so on,” she said. “A lot of people say that there’s no room and there’s no capacity; it’s just not true. What we need to do is walk ourselves out of this logic that allowing people to pursue a life in America is somehow an incentive for immigration that is not needed.”
Asked by a constituent about labor protections for undocumented workers, Ocasio-Cortez said that legal obstacles do not make unionization impossible.
She said that, while it is an important first step to provide federal resources to existing organizations, the U.S. should examine why the obstacles exist and reinvent the immigration system.
“Really, what this is always about is about actually ... expanding a path to citizenship in this country. Period,” she said. “Solutions for the undocumented community, I believe, are always short-term and mid-term, because the long-term goal is to not have an undocumented community in this country and to ... remove that avenue of exploitation.”
She also informed her constituents about the longer turnaround for passport renewal due to the recent travel boom, as well as new pro-climate tax credits on energy.gov.
Those would allow up to a $7,500 credit for new electronic vehicles, 30 percent credit on residential solar installations or heat pumps and tax deductions for efficient heating, cooling and ventilation in commercial buildings.
Locally, Ocasio-Cortez has secured $663,000 for affordable housing run by Elmcor Housing, $750,000 to open the first STEM preschool at the New York Hall of Science and $3 million to expand the Plaza del Sol community health center.
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, with whom Ocasio-Cortez collaborated to fund $13 million to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, was in attendance. They plan to invest over $30 million into NYC schools.
They have also secured a permanent location for Chhaya CDC, which provides immigration support and affordable housing access.
Chhaya is turning the building it purchased into a community land trust, meaning that it will be designated for community use if the group were to relocate.
“If there’s any place in the United States of America that shows the promise and the resilience and the prosperity that is generated from a culture that welcomes immigrants, it is New York’s 14th Congressional District, and it’s the Borough of Queens,” Ocasio-Cortez said.
